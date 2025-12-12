Mövenpick Hotel Waad Al Shamal: Green Leadership in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Province

Mövenpick Hotel Waad Al Shamal Celebrating Ramadan Iftar 2025 with children from Turaif Orphanage Training day at the Turaif Chamber of Commerce

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Hotel Waad Al Shamal has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification. A contemporary premium property in Saudi Arabia's Northern Province, Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal provides unparalleled comfort and diverse culinary experiences at its five exquisite food and beverage venues.“We are very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. At Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal, sustainability is not a trend - it’s a responsibility,” said Naseer Thodi, General Manager. “Our goal is to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences while creating lasting value for the planet, our people, and the community we serve.”Mövenpick Hotel Waad Al Shamal’s range of sustainability milestones underscore its commitment to environmental responsibility, operational excellence, and community engagement in alignment with Accor’s Planet 21 program and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals. The hotel has implemented comprehensive green measures designed to minimize environmental impact while enriching the guest experience. Through proactive initiatives and innovation, the hotel continues to make significant progress across key sustainability pillars, highlighting its leadership role in energy and water conservation, plastic reduction, and social responsibility.Reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to sustainable resource management, Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal has launched an in-house water bottling project in partnership with Ecosense. The bottling plant room has been fully completed and paid for, and the team is currently awaiting installation of the equipment. Once operational, the project will provide reusable glass bottles for all guest rooms and restaurants. The initiative aims to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles and significantly reduce carbon emissions associated with water transportation.Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal continues to build strong relationships within the Turaif community through various impactful initiatives. The hotel has signed a contract with HRSD Turaif to employ disadvantaged Saudi nationals. Today, 45% of the hotel’s workforce comprises Saudi locals, empowering the local community and supporting nationalization goals. In addition, Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal has acknowledged the demand for a skilled local workforce. It maintains an active partnership with the Turaif Chamber of Commerce and Maaden Company, hosting joint training and development programs specifically for young people. On October 27, 2025, a major training event designed to enhance hospitality skills among local youth was held at the Chamber of Commerce. To provide practical hands-on experiences and career development opportunities, student vacation training programs were also arranged by the hotel together with the Turaif Technical College.Mövenpick Waad Al Shamal’s Green Team takes great pride in creating initiatives that reach beyond the property itself and make a difference in people’s lives. In collaboration with the Turaif Falcon Organization, the hotel donates surplus food from buffets to those in need. Two free meeting spaces are provided annually for social causes, and 20% discounts are offered on rooms and F&B for charitable events.Community outreach events are organized by the hotel bringing smiles of joy to children and adults in the local community. Events include the hosting of 50 children from Turaif Orphanage during Ramadan Iftar in March 2025 and again for a special lunch on October 26, 2025. To foster goodwill and local pride on Saudi National Day, staff volunteers distributed celebratory gifts to patients and staff at Turaif General Hospital that included Saudi flags, Mövenpick pens and hats, and festive cookies and cupcakes. The hotel also regularly hosts training workshops along with sustainability awareness and hospitality programs for local residents and students.ContactNaseer T. ThodiGeneral ManagerMövenpick Hotel Waad Al ShamalWaad Al ShamalTuraifKingdom of Saudi ArabiaE: Naseer.THODI@movenpick.comM: +966 14 664 7700movenpick.com

