Grand Hotel Chicago: Advancing Its Commitment to Sustainable Hospitality

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Grand Hotel Chicago its inaugural certification. The four-star hotel in Paris is one of the first properties within the Hotels en Ville group to receive the prestigious certification. This achievement affirms the hotel’s long-standing commitment to responsible operations, environmental stewardship, and continuous improvement across all aspects of its business.Gilliane Paulus, Hotel Manager at Grand Hotel Chicago said, “We are all very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. If there is something I am especially grateful for, it’s the dedication shown by both our leadership and our team. From the owner to our partner at Hotel en Ville, and of course the entire team at the Grand Hotel Chicago, everyone adapted to new ways of working and strived to replace products with more sustainable alternatives.“We were fortunate to be guided throughout the process, and the mutual support within the team made it a truly collaborative and positive experience. It has been a pleasure to work in an environment where every individual is valued, and I am proud to be part of a team where this is a shared belief. I know my team feels the same way.”Deeply committed to the preservation of the environment, Grand Hotel Chicago actively evaluates and monitors its sustainability performance to minimize its ecological footprint. This commitment is embedded in every part of the hotel’s management strategy, beginning with its Responsible Purchasing Policy. The hotel prioritizes sustainable, local, certified, and fair-trade products with minimal packaging, while maintaining transparent documentation of procurement choices. All suppliers are required to uphold fundamental human rights, reduce environmental impact, guarantee product traceability, and collaborate through long-term, trust-based relationships.In line with its Sustainability Management Plan, Grand Hotel Chicago utilizes the Envirotel platform to monitor energy consumption levels and adhere to set reduction targets. The hotel uses green electricity while heating, air-conditioning, and lighting systems are optimized to reduce overall demand. Furthermore, newly acquired equipment is evaluated for energy efficiency to ensure long-term reductions in the hotel’s environmental footprint.Water-conservation measures include reduced flow rates, a linen and towel reuse program for long-stay guests, and minimization of plant watering times. A leak-detection system further ensures efficient resource management. In addition, the hotel upholds responsible wastewater treatment practices to protect surrounding ecosystems.Waste-reduction efforts have been implemented at the hotel with clear targets in place to limit packaging and prevent waste at the source. Grand Hotel Chicago organizes systematic waste sorting across the entire property, encourages reuse and recycling practices, and promotes use of second-hand materials. Guests are encouraged to actively engage in these initiatives while ongoing staff training ensures consistent and effective waste management practices are maintained.The hotel supports the local Parisian economy by sourcing from regional producers, artisans, and service providers. Community engagement extends to local employment initiatives and support of various associations through donations, volunteering, shared spaces, and collaborative events.At the heart of its mission, Grand Hotel Chicago promotes responsible tourism - one that preserves natural and cultural resources while offering guests authentic, experience driven connections with the region. By creating meaningful encounters with local residents, celebrating living heritage, and supporting local expertise, the hotel strengthens ties between visitors and the community - elevating tourism to an eco-conscious level that is both enriching and sustainable.“Green Globe certification has pushed Grand Hotel Chicago forward in all our sustainability goals. I look forward to continuing this journey with Green Globe, and I’m confident this will further enhance the positive impact we are making,” concluded Gilliane Paulus.ContactGilliane PaulusDirectrice / ManagerGrand Hotel Chicago99 bis rue de Rome75017 Paris, France.T: +33 1 42 27 49 52E: direction@grandhotelchicago.pariswww.grandhotelchicago.paris

