Environmental Stewardship and Community Heritage Prioritized at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

137 Pillars House exemplifies sustainability leadership, demonstrating that environmental stewardship reaches far beyond the property’s boundaries.

We have a duty of care to our community and the wider world.” — Anne Arrowsmith, General Manager at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai its inaugural certification. With a rich colonial past dating back to the late 1800’s, 137 Pillars House is a stunning boutique hotel built around an original teak homestead located in northern Thailand.Anne Arrowsmith, the hotel’s General Manager said, “We have a duty of care to our community and the wider world; a duty to assume the role of custodians of our local culture, architecture, waterways, forests, animals and environment and ensure that the generations that follow inherit a world that we would recognize and want to live in.”137 Pillars House is an inspiring example of sustainability leadership, demonstrating that environmental stewardship extends far beyond the boundaries of the property. Through thoughtful resource management, active community engagement, and responsible biodiversity practices, sustainability is embedded into every aspect of its operations and culture.Long before embarking on its Green Globe certification journey, 137 Pillars House had already established responsible purchasing and recycling practices. However, Green Globe Certification’s comprehensive framework has since transformed the property’s approach into a holistic, system-wide commitment. The hotel’s sustainability focus prioritizes environmental responsibility throughout its procurement process with careful supplier collaboration and conscious purchasing decisions made before goods and items are delivered to the property.Green measures also extend through a product’s entire lifecycle, ensuring that waste generated is recycled, repurposed, and continually reduced. By weighing and analyzing waste composition, the hotel team has developed a data-driven understanding of consumption patterns, enabling smarter procurement and conservation choices. This has fostered greater mindfulness and efficiency among staff members, and the hotel has developed a better understanding of its connection to environmental impact.In the heart of Chiang Mai’s historic Wat Ket district, 137 Pillars House has also played a vital role in preserving a century-old Rain Tree, a beloved natural landmark once threatened with removal. Upon learning of plans to cut down the tree, the hotel swiftly initiated a community dialogue and enlisted support from a local university expert to assess its health. When it was found to be strong and stable, 137 Pillars House took on the responsibility for its long-term care including pruning, cleaning, and annual monitoring.To honor local tradition and further safeguard the tree, 137 Pillars House worked with community members and the Abbott of Wat Ket to bless and wrap the tree, symbolically marking it as sacred. Today, the Rain Tree stands as a living emblem of collaboration, cultural preservation, and environmental respect, reminding all that sustainability is as much about protecting community heritage as it is about safeguarding nature.Situated in Chiang Mai’s lush tropical environment, 137 Pillars House has taken an innovative, eco-sensitive approach to mosquito control - prioritizing prevention and education over chemical intervention. In partnership with mosquito management expert Trudy Rilling-Collins, the hotel has developed a holistic mosquito management program that focuses on eliminating breeding habitats, adjusting landscaping to reduce moisture retention, and regularly monitoring the property to intervene early in breeding cycles. Beyond the hotel grounds, the 137 Pillars House team collaborates closely with neighboring households to promote mosquito-safe practices across the wider community, leading to healthier surroundings and a shared sense of accomplishment that benefits everyone.ContactTanyawan Sinsaduak (Ms.)Director of Sales137 Pillars House Chiang Mai2 Soi 1, Nawatgate RoadTambon WatgateAmpur MuanChiang Mai 50000 ThailandE: sales@137pillarshouse.comT: +66 (0)53 247 788, +66 (0) 81 783 8764W: www.137pillarschiangmai.com

