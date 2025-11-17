Virtue Asset Management Founder Highlights Holistic Wealth Strategy and Fiduciary-First Approach to Asset Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A founder-led discussion emphasized a holistic approach to wealth strategy that integrates investment management with long-term planning, client education, and a fiduciary commitment. The perspective underscores that effective financial planning benefits from a clear understanding of each client’s goals, values, and risk profile.Virtue Asset Management, an independent firm based in Illinois, emphasizes a client-first model focused on transparency and personalized service. High-net-worth individuals and families often encounter complex financial considerations that extend beyond portfolio construction. The approach includes retirement planning, cash-flow analysis, and tax and insurance coordination, with guidance intended to go deeper than surface-level advice.As of November 2025, Virtue Asset Management serves approximately 80 families. The firm’s structure is designed to help advisors stay proactive and accessible, including during periods of heightened market volatility.Partnering with a financial advisor who understands market dynamics and client behavior may influence long-term outcomes. Advisors at the firm hold credentials such as CFAand CFPand manage a limited number of relationships to support focused, individualized attention. Operating under a fiduciary standard means advisors are legally obligated to act in clients’ best interests.A significant part of the methodology involves helping clients make informed decisions around personal asset management . Investment portfolios are designed to be goal-aligned and adaptable to life changes, economic shifts, and evolving priorities. This approach to personal asset management considers both quantitative analysis and practical constraints that clients may face over time.The behavioral side of wealth management also plays a key role. Long-term success often depends not only on thoughtful portfolio design but also on helping clients develop strategies to remain focused on long-term goals during market volatility. When appropriate, collaboration with a financial advisor may support disciplined decision-making and alignment with stated objectives.--Virtue Asset Management is a Registered Investment Advisor located in Barrington, Illinois. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

