Ultimation Strengthens Global Partnership with Qimarox During Executive Visit to Netherlands Headquarters

Leadership visit highlights ongoing collaboration focused on material handling and conveyor system integration.

This collaboration ensures alignment across teams as both companies continue supporting material handling projects in North America” — Jorge Giordanelli

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimation has announced a recent executive visit to the headquarters of Qimarox in the Netherlands, marking a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two companies within the material handling and automation sector.During the visit, Ultimation General Manager Jorge Giordanelli met with the leadership and technical teams to review current projects, discuss system integration developments, and align on future initiatives. The meeting provided an opportunity for both organizations to assess how their respective technologies are being deployed together in operational environments, particularly in distribution and manufacturing settings.Ultimation, a conveyor system manufacturer , serves as a U.S. integration partner for Qimarox vertical conveyor solutions, and the collaboration focuses on combining these vertical lifters with Ultimation’s motor-driven roller (MDR) conveyor systems, allowing vertical transport solutions to be incorporated into end-to-end conveyor designs.“The visit provided valuable time to review how our teams collaborate across engineering, project execution, and customer support,” said Jorge Giordanelli from Ultimation. “This collaboration ensures alignment across teams as both companies continue supporting material handling projects in North America.”Vertical conveyor solutions, used to move products between floor levels in warehouse and manufacturing environments, are commonly applied in facilities where space optimization and vertical routing are required as part of automated workflows. Through this partnership, the solution can be integrated into conveyor systems designed and delivered for U.S.-based customers.Additional information on how these vertical lifters are incorporated into conveyor layouts is available through Ultimation’s published materials, which outline system configurations, use cases, and integration considerations for automated facilities.About UltimationUltimation is a systems integrator specializing in conveyor systems and automated material handling solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and implements conveyor and automation systems for manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment environments. Ultimation works with a range of technologies, including motor-driven roller conveyors, pallet handling systems, and vertical transport solutions, supporting customers across multiple industries in North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.