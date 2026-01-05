ARC Expands BIM Consulting Services to Support Complex Building Documentation Needs in 2026

Helping clients manage spatial data from pre-design through facility operations with structured digital twin strategies

Our role is to help clients plan for that future by defining how their data evolves from early design through ongoing operations.” — John Russo

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architectural Resource Consultants (ARC) has announced an expansion of its BIM consulting services, helping organizations manage the growing complexity of building documentation and data across every stage of a facility’s lifecycle. The initiative builds on ARC’s expertise in reality capture and data modeling, providing a more strategic approach to spatial data that transitions seamlessly from pre-design through construction and into long-term facility management.ARC’s consulting practice now focuses on helping clients establish structured, sustainable processes for managing building data over time. By aligning documentation standards with operational goals, the company aims to reduce data loss and ensure that spatial information remains accurate and usable throughout a building’s life. This approach helps organizations connect project data with ongoing operations, ensuring that valuable information gathered during design and construction continues to serve long-term facility planning. It also supports better collaboration across teams, enabling architects, engineers, and facility managers to work from a single, reliable digital foundation.“Owners are realizing that data isn’t just part of a project, it’s part of an asset’s entire lifespan,” said ARC’s president & CEO, John Russo. “Our role is to help clients plan for that future by defining how their data evolves from early design through ongoing operations.”ARC’s consulting and spatial data management services support clients in organizing, maintaining, and updating building information through the company’s Annual Maintenance Program. This program helps facility managers keep records up to date as buildings change, ensuring documentation remains accurate for operations, compliance, and future upgrades.In addition, the company continues to guide organizations pursuing advanced digital twin services . By developing facility management models that mirror real-world assets, they enable building owners to visualize and track performance, manage assets, and prepare for future integration with smart building technologies.ARC’s focus on long-term data usability reflects a broader industry trend toward connected, data-driven facility management. The company’s approach integrates accuracy, interoperability, and lifecycle planning to help clients build a foundation for more resilient and informed decision-making.About ARCArchitectural Resource Consultants (ARC) is a U.S.-based firm headquartered in Tustin, California. The company specializes in documenting existing building conditions and converting them into accurate digital assets that support design, construction, and long-term facility management. Services include 3D laser scanning, BIM modeling, CAD drafting, spatial data management, and consulting for clients across the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.For more information about ARC and its services, please visit arc-corporate.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.