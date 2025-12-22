Families Demand Action as Kern Health Systems Denies Critical Autism Services; Advocates Urge State Intervention

A recent Kern Health Systems (KHS) Board meeting was marked by emotional pleas from families whose children with autism are facing a widespread loss of essential services. Advocates are urgently requesting that the DHCS step in to investigate KHS and its contractor, Allmed Health.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent Kern Health Systems (KHS) Board meeting on December 18 was marked by emotional pleas from families whose children with autism are facing a widespread loss of essential services. Community advocates are now calling for the Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS) to intervene as a reported 80% of requests for care are being denied.The issue stems from a recent change in KHS’s review process, which is now managed by Allmed Health. According to data from the largest local providers, an alarming 80% of children’s services for autism services are being entirely denied, often for unsubstantiated reasons. This has left countless families without the vital support their children need.During the board meeting, numerous parents and children shared powerful testimonies, describing the devastating impact of these service terminations. Despite the heartfelt stories, the KHS CEO claimed to be unaware of the situation. This statement contradicts previous communications, as County Supervisors had already contacted her to request meetings with providers. Furthermore, the KHS Chief Medical Officer had met with providers to discuss the mass slashing of care, and KHS leadership has been engaged with Medi-Cal regarding the terminations.The abrupt denial of care is creating a crisis for vulnerable children and their families, who feel they are being ignored and taken advantage of by KHS leadership. The evidence suggests a systemic failure that requires immediate and decisive action from state-level authorities.Advocates are urgently requesting that the DHCS step in to investigate KHS and its contractor, Allmed Health. The goal is to halt the denials and ensure that children with autism in Kern County receive the medically necessary care they are entitled to. These families and providers are asking for accountability and the restoration of services before more harm is done.About Autism Business Association The Autism Business Association, founded in 2015, is a nonprofit organization uniting companies providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to ensure families of children with Autism have continued access to evidence-based ABA treatment amidst evolving political and regulatory landscapes.

