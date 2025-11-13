Southbound Lanes on Interstate 229 Scheduled to Reopen in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wedneday, Nov. 19, 2025, the southbound lanes of Interstate 229 between exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue) and exit 5 (East 26th Street) are scheduled to reopen to traffic. These lanes were fully reconstructed as part of an overall interchange reconstruction project at exit 4 (Cliff Avenue). The southbound on- and off-ramps at exit 4 will remain closed until late November 2025, when traffic signals are fully installed at the southbound off-ramp.

Northbound I-229 will remain in its current two-lane configuration until all barriers, cones, and barrels are removed by crews and the pavement can be striped. This work is scheduled to be complete in early December, weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present in work zones.

Find additional information about the multi-year exit 4 (Cliff Avenue) reconstruction project at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/interstate-229-exit-4-cliff-ave-reconstruction.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text I229Exit4 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

