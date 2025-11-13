S.D. Highway 28 Scheduled to Reopen Near Estelline

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

Contact:

Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

ESTELLINE, S.D. – S.D. Highway 28 from Estelline east to the S.D. Highway 15 junction is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. This project which reconstructed 10 miles of Highway 28 included grading, structure work, and interim surfacing. While Highway 28 will be reopened to traffic, motorists are asked to stay alert for equipment and workers in the work zone. Crews will be completing the remaining clean-up work in the coming weeks, as weather allows.

A portion of the project roadway surface is a treated temporary gravel surface. Motorists should reduce speed and travel with care due to possible loose gravel. A lower posted speed of 45 mph will be in place through the gravel section until the area is paved. Permanent asphalt paving for this roadway is scheduled for 2026.

Bowes Construction Inc., of Brookings, SD was the primary contractor for this $10.4 million reconstruction project.

Additional information about this reconstruction project is available at https://dot.sd.gov/estelline.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-