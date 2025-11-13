Governor Polis, CDPHE celebrate Colorado Recycles Week

DENVER - Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are pleased to celebrate Colorado Recycles Week, taking place from November 11-15, and encourage everyone to do their part to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“As we continue our work to provide free and accessible recycling to more Coloradans, I am thrilled to celebrate Colorado Recycles Week,” said Governor Polis. “Recycling is more than just reducing waste — it is a way to boost our economy and protect the natural spaces we love. Together we can reduce, reuse, and recycle to lead our beautiful state to a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

“Colorado Recycles Week is a reminder that we all play a part in protecting our environment and creating a greener, more sustainable Colorado for all,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director. “We are excited about the work that we’ve done with our partners to implement sustainable, long-term solutions that meet the unique needs of each community in Colorado.”

CDPHE continues to lay the groundwork for increasing recycling rates, reducing waste, and advancing sustainability.

Providing Equitable Recycling Collection

The Producer Responsibility Program for statewide recycling implementation is well underway. The program is on track to begin in 2026, and once approved, it will provide a convenient, cost-effective, statewide recycling system, offering free and equitable recycling for all Colorado residents. The program is projected to increase recycling rates for paper and packaging from 25% up to 58% by 2035 and expand curbside recycling, at no cost to the people of Colorado.

One gallon of improperly disposed paint can pollute up to 250,000 gallons of water. The Colorado Paint Stewardship Program, operated by PaintCare with oversight by CDPHE, supports the convenient collection of unused paint. Since 2015, PaintCare has collected over 7.7 million gallons of unused paint and has established 213 free drop-off sites across Colorado. The department encourages the public to bring any leftover paint to one of PaintCare’s many drop-off locations.

Reducing Waste

In July 2025, CDPHE presented to community partners, including representatives of local government, on the Colorado Organics Infrastructure Toolkit. CDPHE commissioned the development of this toolkit as part of the Organics Diversion Study, published in 2024, to provide a streamlined and easy-to-reference resource for developing organic waste diversion programs throughout the state.

CDPHE updated compost regulations in the spring of 2024 to increase opportunities for food waste composting. In response to this change, there has been a sizable growth in the number of small-scale, localized compost operations that have begun operating in the state. Prior to the change, there were 22 registered Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Composting Operations. As of October 2025, that number has doubled to 44 facilities.

In September, CDPHE's Colorado Green Business Network awarded Arapahoe Basin Ski Area with the 24-Karat Gold Award for its commitment to sustainability and the success of the resort’s comprehensive waste reduction program. A-Basin diverted over 185,000 pounds of waste from the local landfill through its organization-wide recycling and composting initiatives. This work reduces contamination and includes the collection of hard-to-recycle items, such as electronics, textiles, batteries, and light bulbs. The CGBN also celebrated 198 certified green businesses across the state. Together, these green businesses diverted 21,625 tons of waste from the landfill, comparable to the annual waste produced by around 19,000 average Coloradans.

Advancing Colorado’s Circular Economy

The Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise was established by HB24-1449 in 2024 to support communities, businesses, and others with resources to advance the state’s transition to a circular economy. So far in 2025, the program has awarded approximately $24 million in 26 grants throughout the state.

The enterprise has also helped 11 entities with technical expertise. The Strategic Technical Expertise for the Public Sector program supports local governments, tribes, and public K-12 school districts in enhancing circularity, including reducing waste by implementing sustainable, long-term solutions that meet the unique needs of each community. STEPS recipients this year include: Town of Granby, Town of Windsor, City of Salida, City of Westminster, City of Arvada, City of Steamboat Springs, City of Durango, City and County of Denver, City of Durango, Summit County, and Adams 12 Five Star Schools.

The enterprise also funds Colorado’s Circular Economy Development Center. The center supports new end markets, attracts remanufacturers and entrepreneurs to the state, and provides the necessary infrastructure, logistics, and marketing to create a sustainable circular economy.

Learn more about the Producer Responsibility Program, the Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise, and find a recycler near you.

###