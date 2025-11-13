Colorado public health officials identify measles case in a Montezuma County resident, announce potential exposures in Cortez and Mancos

Denver (Nov. 12, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Montezuma County Public Health Agency have identified a case of measles in a Montezuma County resident. The school-aged child, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, developed symptoms of measles after recently traveling to an area of another state where there is an ongoing measles outbreak. Health officials are issuing an alert to the public about potential community exposures that may have occurred between Nov. 5 and 11.

Based on available information, people in Cortez and Mancos may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings through Dec. 4. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The MMR vaccine provides strong protection.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

###