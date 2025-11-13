Langston University Business Dean Calls for New Approach to Student Debt: 'We Must Teach Our Students How to Fish'

At an event at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Dean Green met with the Oklahoma City School Superintendent, who charged him with teaching students to think outside the box. Dr. Green has used dance as an instrument to bring people together and also raise money for scholarships. Dance Event

As student debt climbs, Langston Univ. LUSB Dr. Daryl Green drives financial readiness with creative fundraising and practical skills at Oklahoma’s only HBCU.

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across America, the promise of higher education is being overshadowed by debt. With 43 million Americans owing over $1.7 trillion in student loans and state support for public universities down nearly 30% since 2008, too many students—especially those from underserved backgrounds—are entering adulthood already in financial crisis.As the nation continues the government shutdown and companies reduce entry-level hiring, the Langston University School of Business (LUSB) is confronting one of higher education’s most significant challenges: helping underserved students stay in school without drowning in debt. For Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of LUSB, the mission is both personal and urgent.“Every semester, I have to step in to help students stay enrolled or graduate,” said Green. “Last spring, 131 business students owed more than $250,000 collectively in the business school. Some were just $300 short of being able to continue their education. Without intervention, dreams end in debt. That’s unacceptable. We must do better. ”Innovation in Action: Turning the Classroom into a Life LabDr. Green is determined to change that narrative. His goal is simple yet profound: to teach students not only how to earn a degree but also how to build wealth and avoid the lifelong burden of debt. “We can’t just give students fish—we have to teach them how to fish,” said Dr. Green. “That means teaching financial literacy, debt management, scholarship hunting, and creative ways to fund their education through internships and innovation.”In 2023, Oklahoma passed House Bill 2158 2023, requiring high school students to complete a financial literacy course before graduation. Langston University’s Personal Finance course has become the foundation for this new approach. Under Dr. Green’s leadership, the School of Business is working to revamp the course curriculum to include real-world topics such as:• Understanding college loans and how to minimize borrowing.• Securing scholarships and grants effectively.• Building credit wisely and avoiding predatory lending.• Exploring alternative funding through paid internships, virtual consulting projects, and entrepreneurship.“It’s not enough to talk about financial literacy; we have to make it part of their lived experience,” Green emphasized. “We’re giving students the tools to thrive, not just survive.”A Dean with Game — Turning Passion into PurposeUnlike most deans, Dr. Green is bringing a fresh rhythm to fundraising. He is a competitive ballroom dancer with his wife Estraletta. Additionally, he has taught collegiate dance for several years. Green has transformed traditional fundraising into an art form — literally. Recent events, such as the “Business Talk & Dance Night,” have successfully blended elegance and entrepreneurship, drawing alumni, donors, and local partners to support educational programs while celebrating culture and community. “Some deans don’t have game,” Green said with a laugh. “But the game we’re playing is about raising money to improve the lives of our students. We must find creative ways to support education and make learning joyful, not painful.”These dynamic events are part of LUSB’s $2 Million Fundraising Campaign — From Legacy to Leadership: Transforming Student Success Through Investment — aimed at reimagining how an HBCU business school can blend innovation, culture, and compassion.Top 10 Transformational Priorities for Langston Business Students1. Retention Scholarships – Emergency funds to help students stay enrolled or graduate.2. Virtual Abroad Project – Global consulting simulations connecting students to international business.3. Virtual Reality Hub & Innovation Center – Immersive learning powered by technology in the classroom.4. Faculty Development – Empowering professors to teach with 21st-century tools.5. Stock Ticker & Financial Lab – Bridging business theory with live-market experience.6. Study Abroad Programs – Sending Langston students abroad to experience real-world global business.7. Community Engagement Initiatives – Partnering with Oklahoma’s historic Black towns to create economic impact.8. Internship & Career Development Programs – Expanding professional access and employer partnerships.9. Naming Rights Endowment – Establishing a legacy fund to sustain LUSB innovation.About the CampaignThe From Legacy to Leadership campaign supports Langston’s bold plan to build hope and belonging through innovation. Fundraising efforts range from corporate partnerships to creative community events that merge art, business, and culture, from local business talks to elegant dance showcases led by Dr. Green himself.“Education is not just about classrooms,” Green said. “It’s about creating joy, connection, and opportunity. We’re showing that fundraising can be innovative, inclusive, and deeply human. Leaders like deans must lead the way. Fundraising is part of this action.” Individuals can make donations to the business school at https://langston.edu/gift-giving/ For Media Inquiries about this story or to reach Dr. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.#FinancialFreedom #LangstonStrong #HBCUImpact #StudentDebtCrisis #TeachThemToFish #DrDarylGreen #LUSB #HigherEdInnovation #BusinessForChange #LangstonUniversity #LegacyToLeadership #InnovateToThrive #InclusiveExcellence #OklahomaLeadership #LangstonLegacy

Dance Event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.