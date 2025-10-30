Langston University School of Business Launches Student-Led Focus Group on First-Generation Success

The Business School builds a sense of belonging. Business Professor Dr. Michael Hamilton Business Professor Dr. Courtney Skipper Langston University School of Business builds a sense of community with events like "Donuts with the Dean."

Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of Langston University’s School of Business, turns business class into a focus group to hear directly from first-generation students

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a creative twist that reflects the spirit of innovation shaping the Langston University School of Business (LUSB), Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green recently turned a typical classroom session into an informal student focus group to answer one profound question:“What can Langston University do better to support first-generation college students?”Rather than relying solely on academic reports or national surveys, Dr. Green went straight to the source—the students themselves. Their candid, passionate insights painted a powerful picture of the challenges and opportunities facing first-generation learners in 2025.“Data gives you numbers. Students give you truth,” said Dr. Green, Dean of LUSB. “I wanted to hear from our students directly, to understand what belonging looks and feels like to them. Their voices are shaping how we design support, mentorship, and engagement in our business school.The Top 20 Student RecommendationsBased on dozens of student responses, the following themes emerged as the most pressing needs for first-generation success:1. Hands-on, accessible advisors who know students by name2. FAFSA and financial aid workshops that simplify complex processes3. More community-bonding events to ease isolation4. Peer and alumni mentorship programs within the business school5. Job and internship connections through LUSB partnerships6. Wellness and stress-management coaching7. College readiness sessions for first-year students and families8. Career readiness workshops tied to real-world certifications9. More on-campus work opportunities10. Financial literacy and budgeting sessions11. Workshops for “hidden curriculum” skills (how to email professors, navigate Canvas, or schedule advising)12. Emergency funding and business-specific scholarships13. Celebrating First-Gen Day (Nov. 8) with an annual event14. First-generation student organization or club within LUSB15. Representation and diverse faculty role models16. Transportation support for students commuting from Tulsa or OKC17. Family orientation programs so parents understand the college experience18. Professionalism and networking coaching19. Accessible professors who hold open office hours20. Staff training on how to better serve first-generation studentsDo you wish to better connect with first-generation students? Dr. Green feels that today’s students can help solve complex problems at universities and in society if given the opportunity. “What these students shared was gold,” Dr. Green added. “They weren’t asking for handouts. They were asking for connection, preparation, and visibility. They want to feel like they belong, and they want to succeed on purpose.”Why Langston? The HBCU AdvantageAs Oklahoma’s only Historically Black College and University, Langston University is uniquely positioned to meet these needs. With nearly 90% of its undergraduates receiving financial aid and a student body filled with trailblazers, Langston understands what it means to build from the ground up.“Langston University is built for first-generation success,” said Dr. Michael Hamilton, former chair of the Department of Business Administration and Tenured Associate Professor of Management and Economics. “Our heritage is one of perseverance. We know what it takes to overcome, and we’ve built a business school where students see that same spirit reflected in their professors.”“Success in year one determines everything,” added Dr. Denise Skipper, part-time Business Professor. “We teach students to manage their time, seek mentorship, and find their rhythm. When parents and faculty join that mission, first-generation students don’t just survive—they thrive.”A Culture of Belonging and InnovationDr. Green emphasized that the focus group was more than an exercise; it was a blueprint for change. The LUSB team is now using these student insights to redesign advising, mentorship, and career programming to reflect what students actually need.“Belonging is not a slogan here. It’s a strategy,” Dr. Green said. “We’re proving that innovation starts with listening.”For Media Inquiries about this story or to reach Dr. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.

Website: www.langston.edu

