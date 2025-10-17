AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, LANGSTON UNIVERSITY DEAN URGES HIGHER ED TO RETHINK ITS MINDSET BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE

This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY Dr. Daryl D. Green joins Dr. Jerry Goodwin & Dr. Ramona Curtis (TCC) at OSTCA to spotlight the TCC–Langston Second Chance Program. Together, they’re building pathways from correctional ed to business degrees, reducing recidivism & strengthening communitie Dr. Green and his team (Dr. Devi Akella and Dr. Jerry Goodwin) meet with President Kuti on the Central State University campus. Dr. Green and wife Estraletta Green celebrate Dr. Major Jemison’s 42nd anniversary at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Jemison is the President of the Baptist Ministers Association in Oklahoma. Langston University School of Business (Moore Hall)

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of Langston University’s School of Business, is calling for a mindset shift in higher education—one that prioritizes collaboration, innovation, and purpose over competition and tradition. Joined by leaders from Tulsa Community College, Dr. Jerry Goodwin and Dr. Ramona Curtis, Dr. Green highlighted how strategic partnerships like the historic Second Chance Program between TCC and Langston are reshaping the future of education for underserved populations, including incarcerated individuals.

As the federal government shutdown enters a critical phase, with looming threats of mass layoffs and potential dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, institutions across the country are bracing for impact. Headlines are swirling: Will Pell Grants disappear? Will public universities collapse under financial strain? Amid this chaos, one voice rises above the noise: Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of Langston University’s School of Business and a national thought leader, says, “Many educators are focused on whether funding will collapse, but the real collapse is our intellectual mindset.” This educator believes the conversation should go deeper.According to Dr. Green, the greatest threat isn’t budget cuts, but outdated thinking in academia. Drawing from his research, “Mapping Disruption in Higher Education: The New Faculty Model” (Green & McCann, 2020), Dr. Green argues that universities must embrace a different faculty mindset: one driven by purpose, innovation, and strategic collaboration. “Transformational change doesn’t always require more money,” Green emphasizes. “It requires better thinking.”Dr. Green is more than a typical academic with no practical experience. He brings a rare blend of educational leadership and real-world innovation. During his 27-year career with the U.S. Department of Energy, he managed over 400 high-stakes projects and earned distinction as an innovative problem-solver. One of his most notable experiences involved the K-25 Plant, a classified Cold War-era uranium enrichment facility, where Dr. Green challenged outdated assumptions and led a team that uncovered more accurate, cost-effective methods, saving millions in taxpayer dollars. His ability to question the status quo, embrace systems thinking, and lead with purpose now shapes his approach to higher education, particularly in underserved communities where the future of work demands creative, mission-driven leadership.A Call for Faculty Innovation, NowIn his leadership role at Oklahoma’s only HBCU, Dr. Green is spearheading an aggressive push to shift faculty culture and curriculum innovation. He is calling on colleges nationwide to:• Recruit and train faculty as change agents, not just content experts.• Integrate future-of-work essentials like AI, data analytics, and cultural intelligence into every business course.• Leverage diverse voices and local communities to co-create the future of education.His message is clear: if education leaders don't pivot now, they will be irrelevant tomorrow.Recent High-Level Conversations: Leading the National DialogueDr. Green recently engaged in deep conversations with national and regional leaders about the future of education and community transformation:• Dr. Morakinyo A.O. Kuti, 10th President of Central State University, and Dean Frederick Aikens, discussed strategic shifts needed to ensure HBCUs remain competitive in a tech-forward economy.• Dr. Major Jemison, Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and President of the Baptist Ministers Association of Oklahoma, joined Dr. Green in exploring how faith-based institutions can prepare their congregations for the future of work and financial resilience"At a time when the very foundations of higher education are being shaken by political uncertainty and economic instability, we can no longer wait for the system to fix itself," said Dr. Green. "We must be the architects of the future, designing institutions that are nimble, inclusive, and built to withstand disruption. The government shutdown may pause funding, but it should not pause our resolve. Langston University School of Business is rising to the challenge. These conversations amplify Green’s broader message: the most transformative institutions are those that adapt and lead in uncertainty, not just survive it.Green Is Available for Interviews on the Following Topics:• How colleges can lead in the wake of a government shutdown• What happens if the Department of Education shrinks or disappears• Why HBCUs are uniquely positioned to lead innovation in challenging times• The “New Faculty Model” for the future of work• Partnering with churches and underserved communities to build workforce pipelines• How media, business, and education can unite to reinvent access and equityFor Media Inquiries about this story or to reach Dr. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development

