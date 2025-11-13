Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 7 from Bennington to Sunderland

The roadway has been reopened.

From: Wetherby, Matthew
Sent: Thursday, November 13, 2025 2:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - US Route 7 from Bennington to Sunderland

 

Department of Public Safety 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

US Route 7 in both directions is closed to traffic from Exit 2 to Exit 3 due to a two-car motor vehicle accident. 

This incident is expected to last for two hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 


