$2.2 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Delivered to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided nearly $2.2 million in charitable gaming grants in the second quarter of 2025-26, benefiting more than 1,000 groups and organizations across the province.

"Charitable gaming grants are one of the ways our government delivers for the people of Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "This latest round of grants helped support more than 1,000 charitable and nonprofit organizations involved in a diverse range of activities, including arts, culture and sport, hospital foundations, service clubs and more."

Groups in more than 200 Saskatchewan communities received a charitable gaming grant in the second quarter of 2025-26, including the Saskatoon Goldfins Swim Club. The Club provides skills training and development for more than 500 swim athletes across junior, competitive and master's programs.

"This grant enhances our ability to offer inclusive and comprehensive training opportunities to ensure swimmers of all backgrounds have the chance to excel," Saskatoon Goldfins Swim Club General Manager Jennifer Robinson said. "Through the generosity of the grant, we have been able to support athletes at prestigious events such as the Saskatchewan Summer Games, Canada Summer Games, North American Indigenous Games and Canadian National Championships, and contribute to the success of swimmers at the World Aquatic Championships and the Olympic Games."

About $490,000 was distributed to groups in Saskatoon and about $370,000 went to groups in Regina.

Other regions across the province also received funding, including:

Prince Albert and area - more than $188,000;

Meadow Lake and area - more than $89,000;

Humboldt, Melfort and area - more than $132,000;

Weyburn, Estevan and area - more than $40,000;

Yorkton, Melville and area - more than $103,000; and

Swift Current and area - more than $133,000.

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here.

