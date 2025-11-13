CANADA, November 13 - Released on November 13, 2025

Today, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross signed a proclamation designating Friday November 14th as "Green and White Day" once again, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for Sunday's Grey Cup match-up with the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg.

The Roughriders won the CFL Western Division final with a 24-21 victory over the BC Lions at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

"Rider Nation, it is time to show our support for the Roughriders as they get set to battle the Alouettes for the CFL's greatest prize - the Grey Cup," Ross said. "As part of Green and White Day in Saskatchewan, residents throughout the province are encouraged to wear the team's colours. So, let's show off our Rider pride ahead of Sunday's big game. Go Riders!"

The Roughriders and Alouettes will meet in the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16 with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Fans from across the province are once again encouraged to wear their best green and white this Friday as the Riders head into the championship weekend.

The Roughriders last appeared in the big game in 2013 when they were crowned Grey Cup Champions following a 45-23 victory over Hamilton at Mosaic Stadium. Montreal won it last in 2023.

Regina looks forward to hosting the Grey Cup in 2027 at Mosaic Stadium.

-30-

For more information, contact: