Free Menstrual Products Program to Continue in Saskatchewan Schools

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2025

Free menstrual products will continue to be distributed to primary and secondary schools across the province through a renewed agreement and ongoing partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. will donate 12 million period products over the next three years, and the Government of Saskatchewan will continue to manage their distribution to schools throughout the province.

"Over the last three years, we have sent free menstrual products to more than 670 schools throughout the province," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "This has made a big difference to thousands of women and girls in our province, and I am delighted that this work can continue through our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart. We are making sure that these products will remain accessible to those who need them."

In a 2023 public opinion survey conducted by Environics Research on behalf of Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) - 77 per cent of Canadians agreed that menstruating can affect people's ability to carry out daily tasks like going to school or work. The survey also found that 3 in 4 women aged 18-24 feeling compelled to conceal their periods in school and workplace environments. A situation that can drastically affect a person's ability to participate in school.

"We are proud to renew our partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan because we believe access to period products means access to opportunity for women and girls," Shoppers Drug Mart Interim President David Markwell said. "It's not just about getting students to school, it's about ensuring they can stay there, confident and engaged - because every missed day is a lost opportunity to learn, participate, and thrive."

The program launched in October 2023. With the successful implementation to support both primary and secondary schools.

"Providing menstrual products in schools is a simple step toward equity and dignity for our students," Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School Principal Amy Sanville said. "For some, it can be the difference between being in class or staying home. For others, it can prevent a day of inequitable stress or embarrassment. Student success depends on attendance, and this program removes a needless barrier for about half of our students."

The first agreement runs from April 2023 to March 2026. The program has been extended to March 2029.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec).

-30-

For more information, contact: