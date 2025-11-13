Introduction of Legislation to Accelerate School Construction in Growing Communities

CANADA, November 13 - Released on November 13, 2025

Today, Education Minister Everett Hindley introduced The Building Schools Faster Act, a new piece of legislation designed to streamline the acquisition of land for school construction in rapidly growing neighbourhoods.

"Our government is building schools to support the growing number of families calling Saskatchewan home and helping give students their best start," Hindley said. "The Building Schools Faster Act will bring greater predictability to school planning and development in communities that are quickly expanding."

Municipalities will be responsible for acquiring sufficient serviced land for the construction of new schools in new development areas. The legislation commits the provincial government to a consistent cost-sharing formula with municipalities to share in the purchase cost.

These changes aim to reduce delays caused by land negotiations and ensure land can be secured more efficiently, particularly in growing neighbourhoods in Regina and Saskatoon.

Amendments to The Planning and Development Act, 2007, will provide municipalities with the tools they need to acquire school sites in new neighbourhoods, such as the authority to collect a school land development charge from subdivision developers and the ability to increase the amount of public land (municipal reserve) in a subdivision by an additional two per cent.

“Access to quality education is one of the cornerstones of a thriving city," Mayor of Regina Chad Bachynski said. "As Regina continues to grow, it is critical that our neighbourhoods have schools ready to welcome families and support children’s learning. The Building Schools Faster Act gives municipalities the tools needed to plan ahead and secure land more efficiently, ensuring that schools are built in step with community growth. We welcome this legislation and look forward to working with the province and developers to deliver vibrant, complete neighbourhoods where families can learn, play and succeed.”

“Schools, playgrounds and green space are essential hubs of a vibrant community, especially new and growing neighbourhoods with young families,” Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools Board of Education Chair Diane Boyko said. “We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to reducing delays in building new schools. We are hopeful that a clearer, simplified process will speed-up development to better serve families with school-aged children while balancing the needs of all stakeholders.”

The changes will apply to new development areas, not the redevelopment of existing school sites. The legislation is expected to be passed in spring 2026.

