Chad Fisher Construction Breaks Ground on Judd and Black Distribution Warehouse in Mount Vernon

47,850 SF facility will expand the appliance retailer’s reach into Whatcom and Skagit counties while streamlining business operations.

This project will provide Judd and Black with a modern, highly functional distribution hub that supports their continued growth in the region.” — Dan Fisher, President for CFC

MOUNT VERNON, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) has officially broken ground on a 47,850-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for Judd and Black Appliances, marking a significant step in the company’s distribution expansion across Whatcom and Skagit counties.

The new facility, which includes approximately 42,236 square feet of warehouse space and 2,000 square feet of office space, is designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance regional product delivery. “Our civil team is currently on-site performing sitework as concrete foundations are being installed,” said Dan Fisher, President for CFC. “This project will provide Judd and Black with a modern, highly functional distribution hub that supports their continued growth in the region.”

Project Details

● Owner: Judd and Black Appliances

● Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction

● Architect: Carletti Architects

● Civil Engineer: Sound Development Group

● Structural Engineer: PSM Consulting Engineers

● Mechanical/Plumbing Design: JTK Engineering

● Electrical Design: Primac Electric

● Landscape Architect: ECCOS Design

The project team includes Project Manager Zach Collins, Superintendent Ray Murdock and Civil Project Manager Shelby Vanderpool, who are overseeing daily site operations and project coordination. Once completed, the new warehouse will allow Judd and Black to streamline distribution processes, better serve their customer base, and strengthen their presence throughout the region. The Scheduled completion is anticipated at the end of February 2026.

