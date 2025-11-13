Pacific Northwest Special Operations Detachment and Homeland Security Investigations arrest Sureño gang member in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Pacific Northwest Special Operations Detachment and Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a warrant service and arrested a Mexican national and Sureño gang member, Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Ruiz, on Oct. 29.

“Through the dedication and professionalism of our agents and partners, we were able to safely apprehend a dangerous individual who posed a threat to our communities and law enforcement personnel,” said U.S. Border Patrol Blaine Sector Chief Rosario Vasquez. “This operation highlights the critical importance of collaboration between agencies in fulfilling our mission to protect America and its citizens.”

Lopez-Ruiz was taken into custody without incident for violations of 18 U.S.C. § 111 (assault on a federal officer) and entry without inspection. Lopez-Ruiz was previously arrested for an immigration violation in 2016.

This arrest follows an extensive investigation and coordination between Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations officers, Homeland Security Investigations agents, and U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector Targeting Unit.

ERO officers and Border Patrol agents previously attempted to apprehend Lopez-Ruiz during a targeted vehicle stop on Oct. 15. During that encounter, Lopez-Ruiz rammed an ERO officer’s vehicle to evade arrest and struck an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle. Lopez-Ruiz failed to yield to the vehicle accident and eluded capture at that time.

That Oct. 15 encounter is not the first time Lopez-Ruiz fled from law enforcement. During another previous event, Lopez-Ruiz bailed out of a vehicle and fled on foot. A revolver was subsequently discovered in the vehicle.

Following the Oct. 15 incident, the U.S. Border Patrol worked with HSI to secure an arrest warrant for Lopez-Ruiz under 18 U.S.C. § 111. The U.S. Border Patrol supported HSI in executing the warrant in Lynden, culminating in the successful apprehension of Lopez-Ruiz.

Lopez-Ruiz, who is currently in the custody of ERO, is a documented Sureño gang member with a history of criminal activity. His arrest underscores the commitment of U.S. Border Patrol and its partners to protecting national security and public safety.