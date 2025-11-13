Brownsville CBP officers seize nearly 9,000 rounds of ammunition at Los Indios International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge intercepted 8,984 rounds of unreported ammunition while conducting outbound inspections.
“Our officers work diligently conducting inbound and outbound inspections, and their perseverance and dedication to the border security mission led to this significant seizure of ammunition,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
The seizure took place on Nov. 9, at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by a 65-year-old male Mexican citizen was referred to CBP secondary inspection for further examination after an outbound inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered the ammunition of varying calibers, including .22, .357, .38, .40, .44, 9mm, and 10mm hidden within the vehicle.
CBP officers seized the ammunition along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
