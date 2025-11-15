Trump Administration delivers 6 straight months of zero releases at the border

Nationwide crossings remain 92% lower than the peak under the Biden administration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for October 2025 under President Donald Trump’s border security policies.

“The dedicated men and women of CBP have delivered another month of historic results – the lowest border crossings of any October in history,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “Six straight months of zero releases at the border. That’s real enforcement, real consequences. And with record tariff collections safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty, we’re operating the most secure border this nation has ever seen.”

Below is a snapshot of October’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings in October remained historically low:

30,573 total encounters nationwide — 92% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883

Visit for more encounter statistics.

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

As the nation's border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans by attempting to smuggle dangerous drugs into our country. CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

Nationwide in October, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 6% from September.

In October, CBP seized 968 pounds of fentanyl – a 50% increase from September. CBP seizures of marijuana increased 61% from September and seizures of heroin increased 188%.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security

CBP plays a central role in executing the President’s tariff policy as trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities. This has included the implementation of 35 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. In October 2025 alone, CBP:

Processed $254 billion in imports

in imports Identified $29 billion in duties owed

From Jan. 20 through Oct. 31, CBP collected:

$238 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees

Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty.

Visit our Trade Remedies page for more.