Shoes That Fit Launches National 'Give Together' Campaign to Provide New Shoes for Kids in Need

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, national nonprofit Shoes That Fit is launching its biggest campaign of the year, “Give Together,” with a goal of raising $350,000 to provide brand-new athletic shoes to children experiencing poverty. The campaign runs through Dec. 31 and includes a limited-time matching opportunity: all donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000, thanks to a generous gift from the organization’s Board of Directors.The campaign’s message is simple: a pair of shoes can change a child’s life. For children living in poverty, shoes are more than just footwear—they’re a source of dignity, comfort, and confidence.“A teacher in Georgia recently told us about Michael, a second grader who received his first ever new pair of shoes through Shoes That Fit,” said Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit. “As soon as he put them on, he said, ‘They feel like clouds,’ and hugged the volunteer who gave them to him. He whispered, ‘Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s the kind of impact a simple gift can have.”Since its founding in 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 2.2 million children across all 50 states with brand-new, name-brand athletic shoes. Last year alone, the organization delivered over 218,000 pairs of shoes to children in need.“Far too many children miss out on learning, playing, and fully participating in school because they don’t have shoes that fit,” Fass said. “This campaign is a chance for all of us to step up and remind these kids that they’re seen, they’re valued, and they belong.”Gifts can be made online at www.shoesthatfit.org/together . Every $30 provides a new pair of shoes to a child in need. With the current match in place, supporters can double their impact through the end of the year.About Shoes That FitShoes That Fit is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Claremont, California. The organization tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing new athletic shoes to children in need—helping them attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 180,000 children last year.For more information, visit www.shoesthatfit.org

