Shoes That Fit Launches 'Give Together' Campaign to Help More Texas Kids Receive New Shoes

STF Charity

Texas schools report over 33,000 students still waiting for basic footwear this school year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season begins, national nonprofit Shoes That Fit is calling on Texans to come together to help children in need step into comfort and confidence. The organization’s Give Together in Texas alone, Shoes That Fit has delivered more than 127,700 pairs of new, name-brand shoes to children since its founding. But the need remains urgent. Today, 149 Texas schools are on the organization’s waitlist, requesting shoes for more than 33,000 students.“For many of the children we serve, worn-out, ill-fitting shoes are more than uncomfortable—they’re a barrier to participation and self-esteem,” said Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit. “When kids have shoes that fit, they feel like they belong.”The campaign highlights stories like Sarah, a young student in Texas who used to avoid group activities and rarely spoke up in class. Her old shoes didn’t fit and made her feel different from her peers. But after receiving new shoes from Shoes That Fit, her confidence soared. She smiled more, raised her hand during lessons, and even started volunteering to lead in line.When asked how she felt, Sarah simply said, “I feel like I belong now.”Shoes That Fit’s impact across the state has been made possible through support from partners like Kershaw’s Challenge, founded by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen, Coach Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs, and countless local businesses and individuals. Their commitment continues to help children thrive—one pair of shoes at a time.Donations can be made directly at www.shoesthatfit.org/kids . A gift of $30 provides one child with a new pair of shoes, helping them walk into the new year with dignity and joy.About Shoes That FitShoes That Fit is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Claremont, California. The organization tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing new athletic shoes to children in need—helping them attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Since its founding in 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 3.4 million pairs of new shoes and essentials to children across the country.For more information, visit www.shoesthatfit.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.