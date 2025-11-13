Shoes That Fit Launches 'Give Together' Campaign to Support Thousands of Washington Students in Need

Shoes That Fit

Nonprofit highlights urgent demand as 74 schools across the state request shoes for over 28,700 children

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoes That Fit, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing new athletic shoes to children in need, today launched its biggest campaign of the year Give Together. The campaign will support kids in Washington and across the country. The campaign runs through Dec. 31 and aims to help thousands of students begin the new year with comfort, dignity, and confidence—starting with a pair of new shoes.Since its founding, Shoes That Fit has provided 28,829 Washington children with brand-new, name-brand shoes, thanks to generous partners like Nordstrom and other local supporters. However, the need remains significant: 74 Washington schools are currently on the waitlist, requesting shoes for more than 28,700 students.“Too many kids across Washington are missing out on opportunities to fully participate in school—simply because they don’t have shoes that fit,” said Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit. “Worn-out shoes can mean pain, embarrassment, or exclusion. A good pair of shoes can mean confidence, comfort, and belonging.”The campaign centers on children like Sarah, a young student who avoided group activities and rarely spoke up in class because her shoes were worn and didn’t fit. After receiving a new pair from Shoes That Fit, her outlook shifted. She smiled more, raised her hand during lessons, and even started volunteering to lead in line.When asked how she felt, Sarah said simply, “I feel like I belong now.”Every $30 gift to Shoes That Fit provides a child with a brand-new pair of shoes. Donations for the Washington region can be made at www.shoesthatfit.org/shoes About Shoes That FitShoes That Fit is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Claremont, California. The organization tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing new athletic shoes to children in need—helping them attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Since 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 3.4 million pairs of new shoes and essentials to children nationwide.For more information, visit www.shoesthatfit.org

