Governor Abbott Appoints Fourteen To Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council

Governor Abbott appointed Sophia Rahman, M.D. and Stefani Reinold, M.D. and reappointed Brandon Brock, DNP, Ph.D. Kara Chasteen, Summer Gainey, Ph.D., Sarah Garrett, Suzanne Gazda, M.D., Paula Kruppstadt, M.D., Elizabeth Miller, Ph.D., Amy Offutt, M.D., Nathan Pullen, Martha Shoultz, Barry Smeltzer, and Melissa Smith to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council for terms set to expire August 31, 2027. The Council advises the commission and the legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Sophia Rahman, M.D. of Plano is an Internal Medicine physician and owner of Sophia Rahman MD PLLC. She is a member of the Board of Censors for the Collin-Fannin County Medical Society and Texas Medical Association (TMA) and a board member for Project Access-Collin County. Additionally, she serves on the executive board of several philanthropic and advocacy organizations. Rahman received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Southern Methodist University (SMU) and a Doctor of Medicine Degree from St. Matthews University School of Medicine. She completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospitall and is Board-certified in the specialty of Internal Medicine. She has been recognized as one of D Magazine’s Best Internal Medicine Doctors for Dallas and Collin Counties since 2020.

Stefani Reinold, M.D. of Dripping Springs is a psychiatrist and owner of Wholehearted Integrative Psychiatrist. She is a member of the Austin Psychiatric Society and the Dripping Springs Counseling Network. Additionally, she is the president of Dripping Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees and a patroness for the National Charity League. Reinold received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University (BU) and a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Heath from The University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Brandon Brock, DNP, Ph.D. of Sunnyvale is a staff clinician at Carpathia Collaborative and a family nurse practitioner. Brock received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hardin-Simmons University, Master of Science in Nursing from Samford University, Doctor of Nursing Practice from Duke University, and a Doctor of Philosophy from Texas Woman's University. Additionally, he is a Global Clinical Research Scholar from Harvard Medical School.

Kara Chasteen of Lometa is a homemaker, rancher and IT marketing consultant. She is a volunteer for several community charities and a member of Hill Country Fellowship. She is the former president of the parent’s board for Burnet County 4H and former member of the Burnet County Livestock Show Board of Directors. Chasteen received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Tarleton State University and a Master of Education in Instructional Technology from West Texas A&M University (WTAMU).

Summer Gainey, Ph.D. of Anderson is a board-certified behavior analyst-doctoral and is currently serving as Chief Clinical Officer of The HelmABA. She is a member of the Council of Autism Service Providers, Association for Behavior Analysis International, Association of Professional Behavior Analysts, and former president of the Texas Association of Behavior Analysis. Gainey received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Meredith College and a Doctor of Philosophy in Autism and Developmental Disabilities from UT Austin.

Sarah Garrett of Spicewood is the Founder and CEO of the Phoenix Center, licensed psychotherapist, and a registered play therapist supervisor with the American Association for Play Therapy. Garrett received a Bachelor of Arts in Arts from UT Austin and a Master of Clinical Social Work from the University of Houston (UH).

Suzanne Gazda, M.D. of San Antonio is a neurologist at the Neurology Institute of San Antonio. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, TMA, and the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance. Gazda received a Bachelor of Science from UT Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Paula Kruppstadt, M.D. of Shenandoah is the owner, CEO, and medical director at Hope for Healing. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics, fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and member of the American Academy of Ozone Therapy, TMA, and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations. Kruppstadt received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from UT Dallas and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Elizabeth Miller, Ph.D. of Houston is owner of Well Mind Body: Integrative Psychotherapy and Wellness in Houston and is an integrative psychotherapist, clinical supervisor, and speaker, who specializes in chronic illness and compassion-focused trauma recovery. Additionally, she is a professor at UH-Clear Lake. She is a member of the Texas Counseling Association, Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Physicians Network (PANS/PANDAS), Texas Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, Texas School Counselors Association, American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and National Perinatal Association and a volunteer for the West University Parent Teacher Organization and Therapy Dog International. Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences from Texas Tech University, Master of Clinical Psychology from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mind Body Medicine from Saybrook University.

Amy Offutt, M.D. of Marble Falls is the medical director and co-owner of Heart and Soul Integrative Health. She is president of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society and a member of TMA. Additionally, she volunteers as a medical consultant for Faith Academy Marble Falls and has been a long-time medical advisor for multiple summer camps in central Texas. Offutt received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Abilene Christian University, Master of Science in Integrative Medicine at George Washington University, and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio. She completed a residency in Family Medicine at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio. She is board certified in Integrative Medicine.

Nathan Pullen of Austin is the State Autism Coordinator for the Texas Education Agency in the Office of Special Populations and Student Supports. He is a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, a former special education teacher, and a former school district behavior specialist. Pullen received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Ethics from BU and a Master of Education in Applied Behavior Analysis and Autism from Texas State University.

Martha Shoultz of Dallas is an attorney. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, co-founder and president of Partners for Ethical Care, and a volunteer for ASPIRE and the Dallas Ft. Worth PANS/PANDAS Parent Support Group. Shoultz received a Bachelor of Arts in German from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the SMU Dedman School of Law.

Barry Smeltzer of Boerne is the owner and primary practitioner at Healing Provisions. He is the executive director, faculty member, and former executive board member of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine and an adjunct professor for The UT Health Science Center at San Antonio. Smeltzer received an undergraduate degree in Athletic Training from North Central College and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

Melissa Smith of Bushland is a school health specialist for Region 16 Education Service Center. She is a member of the Texas School Nurses Organization and the National Association of School Nurses. Additionally, she volunteers at The Church at Bushland. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from WTAMU.