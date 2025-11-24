Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Wilhelm As Judge Of The 504th Judicial District Court In Ellis County

TEXAS, November 24 - November 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Gregory “Greg” Wilhelm as Judge of the 504th Judicial District Court in Ellis County, effective December 1, 2025, for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Gregory “Greg” Wilhelm of Midlothian is a partner in the firm Cantey Hanger, LLP, at the Ellis County Office. He previously served as Trial Court Judge for the Ellis County Court at Law No. 1. Wilhelm is president of the Ellis County Bar Association, and member of the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Bar Association, and the Christian Legal Society. Additionally, he is a member of the Midlothian Economic Development Board, chairman of the Regent University School of Law Alumni Board, former chairman of the Texas Governor’s Parental Rights Advisory Panel, former member of the Texas Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Board, former and founding board president of CASA of Ellis County, Inc. and former Statewide Board President of Texas CASA. Wilhelm received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Journalism from Baylor University, a Master of Arts in Public Policy from the Robertson School of Government, and a Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law.

