Governor Abbott Reappoints Dvorak To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, November 13 - November 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Julia Faye Dvorak to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Julia Faye Dvorak of Liberty Hill is a public relations consultant and founder of Dvorak & Co. Dvorak, her husband, Kennon, and their three children are all proud members of Victory City Church. She received a Bachelor of Science in Political Communication and a certification in Ethics & Leadership in Law, Politics, and Government from The University of Texas at Austin.