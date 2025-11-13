Encino Wellness Event Attracts Residents, Local Businesses, and Nutritional Experts

The First Annual Health Conference was hosted by Empower Wellness Spa

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Encino’s premier holistic wellness destinations, Empower Wellness Spa, recently spearheaded the area’s first annual community event dedicated to health and wellness on September 19. Located in the same plaza as the host business at 16101 Ventura Blvd, local residents, wellness providers, nutritionists, and even celebrated soccer players attended the gathering from 6:00pm until 10:00pm for an evening of educational speakers, networking, and focused attention on whole-body wellness.

Event Background & Purpose

Empower Wellness Spa is a non-invasive wellness spa and holistic health clinic, and created the expo to emphasize the body’s remarkable ability to heal when given the right guidance, care, and environment. According to the Encino-based spa, many chronic conditions can often be improved through holistic and preventative care instead of purely symptom-focused treatments, and this was supported by guest speakers and additional local health vendors.

Featured Presentations

Guests were treated to speeches from experienced practitioners, and learned tips on improving their health through keynote presentations on stage through science-backed insights, personal stories of healing, and practical guidance. Featured speakers included:

● Dan Metcalfe - A globally recognized balance and mobility expert who refuses to let aging limit human potential. Metcalfe is the creator of the revolutionary 60uP Balance System and multi-million dollar wellness company.

● Yura Movsisyan - 2009 MLS Cup Champion and former Armenian national team striker who played for top clubs including Spartak Moscow and Real Salt Lake. Movsisyan now serves as Armenian Football Federation Ambassador to North America, mentoring young athletes and speaking on peak performance.

Additional speakers included Dr. Ben Javid of Smilebody Biologic Dental and Holistic Medical Wellness Center; Dr. Peyman Aryan, a stem cell and bio cellular therapy scientist; Dino Guglielmelli, director and formulator of Nutriments; Mark St. John of Incrediwear; and Jay Moon, creator of Nano Solutions & Parasite Rx.

Results

By convening prominent and diverse wellness voices and practitioners in one event, guests were able to learn from a variety of perspectives. Questions from the audience were fielded, and attendees were also connected with local resources for cellular detoxification, longevity, and optimal health in the context of this intimate cocktail setting.

About Empower Wellness Spa

As the curator for the evening, Empower Wellness Spa was able to connect the importance of wellness with their array of holistic services. Those include:

● Ozone Sauna Therapy for detoxification and improved circulation

● Endospheres Therapy to support lymphatic drainage and reduce cellulite

● Red Light Therapy with Rebounder for mitochondrial health and recovery

● Gua Sha and Customized Facials using organic ingredients

● Personalized Nutrition and Supplement Consultations

● Guided Detoxification Programers for liver, gut, kidney, and lymphatic wellness

● Infrared and Dry Sauna sessions for systemic healing and relaxation

● On-site bodywork and energy healing sessions

Providing a new wellness anchor to the Encino area, Empower Wellness Spa invites residents of the San Fernando Valley and the greater Los Angeles area to learn more about their mission of education, prevention, and empowerment.

To schedule a consultation, or arrange an interview with the Empower team, please contact:

Media Contact: Mariam Hakopyan

Empower Wellness Center

16101 Ventura Blvd., Suite 130

Encino, CA 91436

Phone: (818) 208-9052

Email: info@empowerwellnessspa.com

Website: https://empowerwellnessspa.com

About Empower Wellness Center

Created by Mariam Hakopyan, Empower Wellness Spa is a full-service holistic health center and wellness space in Encino, California. Providing science-backed, evidence-based, non-invasive therapies that promote regenerative wellness and cellular health, the mission of Empower Wellness Spa is to help clients restore vitality through personalized care and education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.