Medluxe Institute Expands with New West Hollywood Location Opening November 15th

Jamie Bresier Kathleen Francesca

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medluxe Institute, a leader in advanced medical training and regenerative medicine education, is opening a new location in West Hollywood on November 15th, following the opening of its Houston facility in The Woodlands on November 7th. Additional locations in New York City and Miami are set to follow in January 2026.

Founded by Dr. Nadeem Jamil, Kathleen Francesca, and Jaimie Bresier, Medluxe Institute provides specialized training programs across major U.S. cities. Medluxe offers hands-on training in a range of procedures such as peptides, joint and spine injections, laser treatments, PDO threads, aesthetics, sexual health, and other regenerative techniques. Its goal is to equip medical professionals with the knowledge and skills to deliver effective care to their patients.

The new West Hollywood location will be overseen by Kathleen Francesca, who will lead operations and has curated a team of faculty proficient in anti-aging and the medical field. The area was chosen for its walkable layout and established reputation as a wellness and beauty hub. Surrounded by luxury hotels, spas, and fitness studios, West Hollywood attracts a clientele that values wellness experiences, making it an ideal setting for Medluxe Institute.

Jaimie Bresier will oversee operations at the Houston location in The Woodlands, continuing Medluxe’s expansion of its educational footprint across the country.

The team at Medluxe Institute believes that people deserve better answers about their health than “it’s just aging.” Their goal is to help providers look at the full picture, whether hormones, weight, or aesthetic goals, because a person’s body tells one connected story.

Through its comprehensive approach to health, Medluxe combines medical expertise with cutting-edge treatments to address the root causes that affect a patient’s well-being. By training practitioners in regenerative and aesthetic medicine, Medluxe Institute continues to fulfill its purpose of helping people help people.

The Medluxe Institute West Hollywood location will officially open on November 15th, 2025, following the Houston opening on November 7th. Medluxe Institute’s sister company, BioMed Institute, is also preparing to launch in Asia.

