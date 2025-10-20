Yamashiro Miami Announces Grand Opening on November 15th

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamashiro, the iconic Hollywood restaurant with over 100 years of history, will open its new location in Miami on November 15th, 2025. Known for its sushi, sashimi, and seafood dishes, Yamashiro Miami will bring the celebrated reputation of its Los Angeles flagship to South Florida.

Originally established in the early 1900s, Yamashiro Hollywood has long been a cultural landmark. It is designated by the City of Los Angeles as a “Historic Resource,” a recognition that aligns with California’s definition of a site holding historical, cultural, or aesthetic value. Building upon this legacy, Yamashiro is expanding to Miami with a menu that features traditional Japanese techniques and Miami-inspired flavors.

Leading the kitchen at Yamashiro Miami will be Chef Charbel and Chef Gustavo, two culinary leaders with decades of experience in fine dining. Their approach emphasizes precision, creativity, and cultural expertise. Signature menu items will include the likes of wagyu tomahawk, yuzu saiko black cod, toro tartare, robata selections, and Maine lobster tempura. Each dish is meant to highlight a balance of tradition and innovation. The chefs also plan to incorporate seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients, guaranteeing that the menu will evolve alongside Miami’s unique restaurant landscape.

Located at 159 NE 6th Street, Yamashiro Miami will feature skyline views, a refined ambiance, and versatile event spaces. The venue will be available for private gatherings such as birthdays, corporate events, film shoots, and intimate dinners. Guests will have access to multi-course menus, cocktail-style receptions, and customizable event packages, including full restaurant buyouts. In addition, Yamashiro Miami will offer curated beverage programs featuring specialty cocktails, fine wines, and premium sake with the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Yamashiro Miami aims to offer a dining experience that reflects both the brand’s historic legacy and Miami’s vibrant energy.

For more information, please contact info@yamashiromiami.com.



