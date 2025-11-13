ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 14-17)

Eastbound Loop 101

(Pima Freeway)

ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Nov. 17) for ramp widening project.

The southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed

.

Detour

: Alternate routes include southbound Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.

Note