ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 14-17)
PHOENIX – No mainline freeway closures are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Nov. 14-17), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The following freeway-to-freeway ramp closure is scheduled, weather permitting:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 17) for ramp widening project. The southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed. Detour: Alternate routes include southbound Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51. Note: The westbound Loop 101 ramps to southbound SR 51 will remain open.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
