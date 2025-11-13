President of Integrity Resource Management, Keith Sims, Featured in Indianapolis Business Journal

a VP at a company who told me that they often have to turn off job postings within four hours, because they’ve had 500 or 600 applications” — Keith Sims

The rise of artificial intelligence is not only affecting how people work—it’s also shaping the job market itself, especially for graduates in search of their first professional jobs.

In some cases, young job seekers say AI has been a useful tool for tasks like customizing cover letters and resumes. But others say AI is making it harder for them to gain a foothold in their professions—either because employers are using AI to complete work that people once handled or because the job search process has become so automated that it’s harder to stand out in the crowd.

Job-search automation is frustrating some employers as well. Keith Sims founded Carmel-based Integrity Resource Management in 2004. The firm offers talent recruiting and business strategy services to clients ranging from large enterprise software firms to midsize and startup firms. Over the past six months or so, Sims said, his clients have begun receiving floods of AI-generated job applications from individuals who might not even be qualified for the position. Sims said job applicants are using tools from companies such as Greece-based Loopcv, which for a subscription fee will automatically apply for jobs on the seeker’s behalf, customizing the seeker’s resume to fit the job (and sometimes adding experience the seeker doesn’t actually have).

“I just talked to a VP at a company who told me that they often have to turn off job postings within four hours, because they’ve had 500 or 600 applications,” Sims said. The vice president told him that, in one case, his company had found only six qualified candidates among 500 applicants.

The flood of unqualified AI-generated applications, Sims said, is clogging the system for qualified applicants, especially for entry-level jobs. Jobs at more senior levels are less vulnerable to the phenomenon because they require much more specialized knowledge and don’t attract the same volume of applications, he said.

