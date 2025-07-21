President and CEO of The Birmingham Group, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone

President and CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone

We’re not expecting a hiring boom, but things could trend up modestly” — Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Has the first half of 2025 been good for oil hiring in the United States?"

That’s the question Rigzone asked Brian Binke, the President and CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates. Responding to the question, Binke told Rigzone that “it’s been slower than expected - especially upstream” but added that “there’s been steady movement tied to maintenance, optimization, and a few targeted build outs”.

When asked why this was the case, Binke said “operators are staying disciplined”.

“Rig counts are down, prices have been soft, and most companies are being selective with headcount. That said, hiring hasn’t disappeared - it’s just a lot more focused,” he added.

Looking ahead, Rigzone asked Binke if he expects the second half of this year to be good for oil hiring in the country.

“There’s potential for a stronger second half, especially if prices tick up or if gas stays active,” Binke told Rigzone, responding to the question.

“We’re not expecting a hiring boom, but things could trend up modestly,” he added.



Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/whats_the_state_of_oil_hiring_in_the_usa-16-jul-2025-181162-article/

