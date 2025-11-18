Dimensional Search Attains 100 Awarded Franchises in Less Than 24 months

Dimensional Search has achieved a milestone attained by fewer than 1% of all franchise brands – and in less than two years.

Dimensional Search, recognized as one of the fastest-growing, emerging franchise brands in the U.S., has surpassed 100 franchise offices in less than two years, a milestone achieved by fewer than 1% of all franchise brands.

“We’re building the future of recruiting,” states Jon Bartos, Chief Executive Officer of Dimensional Search. “Each new office represents more than a franchise – it’s a business that enables the owner to stay in their industry of expertise, own their own business, and achieve their life vision, all with the full training, support and strength of our organization that boasts over 65 years of experience in the executive search and staffing industry.”

With a focus on growth and progression, Dimensional Search now joins the elite 1% of franchises that achieve 100 units in under 8 years. Few franchises ever reach this level of scale. 82% of franchise brands operate with fewer than 100 locations, with fewer than 5% reaching 100 units within 10 years.

A core pillar of the Dimensional Search franchise system is a commitment to coaching and supporting franchise owners. They receive comprehensive training and guidance based on proven methodologies that have helped nurture successful business owners in building, growing, and scaling their firms across various industries.

Dimensional Search, a brand within the Sanford Rose Associates International franchise system, provides entrepreneurs with an acceleration platform to launch their executive search and staffing businesses. Dimensional Search is comprised of an elite network of independently owned executive search firms known for personalized service and top-tier talent acquisition solutions, catering to the needs of both clients and candidates.

Dimensional Search has maintained an exclusive network of offices that are unparalleled in professionalism, performance, and service, exceeding client expectations. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting over 300 years and an average of 25 years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled. Dimensional Search offers the opportunity to be in business for oneself, yet not by oneself, with the freedom and flexibility to grow within a structured and supported environment, built upon the foundation laid by others who have paved the way.

