NEXTGENID SCALES TRUSTED IDENTITY NETWORK COAST-TO-COAST, HONORS FAIRFAX CITY AS ITS FOUNDATION

MAYOR APPLAUDS JOB-CREATING INNOVATOR PUTTING FAIRFAX ON THE MAP

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextgenID , Inc., a Fairfax City-based trailblazer in high-assurance identity proofing and credentialing, today celebrated the expansion of its nationwide PresenceID™ Network, spotlighting its flagship Operations Center at the company's headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia. This state-of-the-art hub serves as the cornerstone of NextgenID's coast-to-coast rollout, delivering real-time, scalable, NIST-compliant identity verification services that meet the highest federal IAL3 standards—empowering government agencies, enterprises, and global tech firms with unmatched security, speed, and accessibility.Servicing key federal entities, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), NASA, and others, as well as global Fortune-100 tech platforms used by billions, NextgenID is redefining trusted identity solutions from its Fairfax roots. The PresenceID Network consistently operates at enterprise-level enrollment volumes with exceptional success rates.Fairfax City Mayor Catherine S. Read commended NextgenID's pivotal role in elevating the city as a premier hub for cybersecurity and tech innovation. “NextgenID’s rapid growth is injecting new energy and high-skilled jobs into Fairfax City, proving that our small business ecosystem can compete on a national and global scale. Their decision to place a flagship PresenceID location right here creates local opportunities and puts Fairfax on the map as a hub for cutting-edge tech talent.”As a core component of the expanding PresenceID Network—with more than 100 deployments/locations across the U.S.—the Fairfax site, like all other locations, supports supervised remote identity proofing (SRIP) operations via NextgenID's patented technology. Users can conveniently utilize the identity station (kiosk) to connect securely with a remote agent, who guides them through submitting all necessary documents for comprehensive identity proofing, verification, and credentialing. This includes advanced multi-biometric capture (such as fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris scans), multispectral document validation to detect forgeries and ensure authenticity, and fully ADA-accessible enrollment stations—all engineered to streamline real-world onboarding, enhance user experience, and minimize risks like fraud or errors."Our Fairfax Operations Center is a game-changer, just like all other locations that we have deployed and are deploying across the country, enabling our customers and partners to deploy and scale IAL3 solutions in record time," said Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID. "We're bridging the divide between rigorous compliance and user-friendly efficiency, slashing enrollment times, boosting accuracy, and safeguarding digital identities for a more secure future. We're also delivering services to global technology companies in the US and internationally, supporting their worldwide workforce with identity proofing services extending to Europe and as far as Australia, while providing 24/7 SRIP agent services to monitor enrollment processes."The Fairfax facility expands operational capacity for enrollments, pilot programs, customized training, and collaborative R&D, reinforcing the city's role as a national beacon in identity assurance excellence.About NextgenIDNextgenID Inc. is redefining identity security with next-generation proofing, credentialing, and biometric authentication solutions. As the pioneer of Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP), the company delivers NIST 800-63-3/4-compliant identity verification through its FBI-Certified and ADA-compliant PresenceID™ Network nationwide. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and trust, NextgenID is building the infrastructure for the future of digital identity. Learn more at www.nextgenid.com Media Contact

