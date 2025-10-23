NEXTGENID EXPANDS VIRGINIA FOOTPRINT WITH ADDITIONAL PresenceID™ STATIONS IN FAIRFAX COUNTY

Fairfax City and Lincolnia locations deliver IAL3, SRIP-supervised identity proofing to public and private sectors

NextgenID’s work in digital identity showcases the forward-thinking companies that help Fairfax County lead in innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth” — Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextgenID today announced the launch of two additional PresenceID™ stations in Fairfax County, located in Fairfax City and Lincolnia. The sites are part of a statewide deployment in Virginia that extends into NextgenID’s nationwide network of secure identity verification locations supporting government, enterprise, and cloud providers.The PresenceID™ Network is designed to modernize identity proofing, enrollment, and credential issuance. Each session leverages NextgenID’s patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) technology, combining biometric verification, document authentication, and live agent oversight. All operations meet Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3) standards, the highest level of identity verification defined by NIST 800-63-3/4, ensuring robust, trustworthy credential issuance through stringent biometric and document checks.Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said NextgenID’s expansion reinforces the county’s technology leadership. “NextgenID’s work in digital identity showcases the forward-thinking companies that help Fairfax County lead in innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth.”The Fairfax stations add to a PresenceID™ footprint that has recently grown across multiple states, including Utah, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Connecticut, New Jersey, Colorado, California, Illinois, and others. The expanded network strengthens local access to high-assurance enrollment services, supports regional employment, and advances NextgenID’s mission to deliver secure, user-friendly digital identity verification at scale.“As a Fairfax County–based company, NextgenID is proud to support the region’s growth and development,” said Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID. “Our Fairfax City stations not only bring the benefits of our nationwide network to the community but also create local jobs and strengthen access to secure, reliable digital identity solutions. We are committed to fostering innovation while helping organizations protect sensitive data efficiently and confidently.”NextgenID’s Impact Across SectorsNextgenID’s PresenceID™ Network, powered by patented SRIP technology, is transforming identity security for organizations across government, healthcare, finance, and other critical sectors. With 60% of data breaches stemming from human-related vulnerabilities—such as stolen credentials, user errors, or social engineering—identity is the cornerstone of modern security.Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3), as defined by NIST standards, provides the highest level of confidence in identity verification through supervised, biometric-based proofing. Combined with Authentication Assurance Level 3 (AAL3) and Federation Assurance Level 3 (FAL3), NextgenID’s PresenceID™ Network delivers IAL3-grade verification in minutes—no flights, no backlogs, no guessing who’s on the other side. This streamlined process ensures users are verified with precision, fostering confidence in secure access.NextgenID scales this capability with FBI CJIS-certified and Kantara-certified SRIP, providing a trusted foundation for zero-trust security models. This empowers organizations to safeguard sensitive data, maintain compliance with rigorous standards, and build a secure digital ecosystem.About NextgenIDNextgenID is redefining identity security with next-generation proofing, credentialing, and biometric authentication solutions. The company pioneered patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) and delivers NIST 800-63-3/4–compliant identity verification through its ADA-compliant PresenceID™ network nationwide. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and trust, NextgenID builds the infrastructure of digital identity for the future.Visit www.NextgenID.com for more information.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.