NEXTGENID COMPLETES VPAT® ACCESSIBILITY ASSESSMENT FOR SRIP-ENABLED IDENTITY ENROLLMENT

The most advanced ADA-compliant in-person & remote identity proofing and enrollment solution

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextgenID , Inc., the pioneer of Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) and a leader in trust-driven identity systems, today announced completion of an Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) using the VPATto document how its identity-proofing platform conforms with Section 508 accessibility requirements.This milestone reflects NextgenID’s commitment to accessibility by design and advances the company’s mission to make high-assurance identity enrollment usable by everyone.Accessibility built in—not bolted onNextgenID’s GEN 3 Identity Stations integrate inclusive design and accessible operation from the ground up. Key features include:- Tactile navigation controls and braille labeling for non-visual interaction- An assistive input pad for users with vision or dexterity challenges- Live SRIP agent assistance, providing real-time guidance throughout document capture and biometric enrollment- End-to-end workflows evaluated for accessible usability and Section 508 conformance“As the inventor and patent holder of Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP), we’ve united security, privacy, and inclusivity in one platform. This VPAT-based ACR document outlines our Section 508 posture and highlights our leadership in accessible, high-assurance enrollment. We welcome organizations to license our SRIP to extend accessible identity proofing at scale,” said Michael Harris, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at NextgenID.Trusted identity for every communityNextgenID solutions are relied upon by government and enterprise customers that demand high-assurance identity enrollment with verifiable accessibility. With this VPAT-based ACR and its patent-protected SRIP technology, NextgenID strengthens its position as the SRIP pioneer, delivering Section 508–aligned accessible enrollment at scale.Media Contact:

