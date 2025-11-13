SNAP Back Food Drive Grows with More Donation Drop-off Locations at Restaurants, Bars, and Businesses Across North Texas

Arkearth - Saving Pollinators. Planting Wildflowers. Piehole Project SNAP Back Food Drive donation boxes

SNAP benefits suspension leads Arkearth and Staff Meal by Piehole Project, to partner and bring a food donation initiative to North Texas

Our mission is focused on saving pollinators and increasing crop quantity and quality, and this campaign fits into that portion of the ‘supply chain’ of getting healthy food to people” — David M Burrows

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkearth and Staff Meal by Piehole Project launched a campaign to help people impacted by the SNAP benefits interruption. The SNAP Back Food Drive engages locally owned restaurants, bars, and other businesses to serve as drop-off points for non-perishable food donations which will be picked up by volunteers and delivered to several area food banks and pantries. The initiative also seeks to increase foot traffic into local businesses which are also in need of sales and customers in the final holiday months.“We saw an immediate need and wanted to do something quickly”, said David M Burrows, founder of the nonprofit, Arkearth. “Our mission is focused on saving pollinators and increasing crop quantity and quality, and this campaign fits into that portion of the ‘supply chain’ of getting healthy food to people – especially those in immediate need.”“When we started Staff Meal during COVID, it was about taking care of our own — chefs, servers, and families who suddenly didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. We fed more than 50,000 people because this community showed up for each other. This new program comes from that same place. SNAP cuts are hitting a lot of working families hard, and we just want to do what we’ve always done — come together and make sure no one goes hungry”, said Alison Matis, Board Member at Piehole Project.Of the 30-plus locations, some businesses are offering donors incentives like discounts or freebies. The SNAP Back Food Drive will continue a month-to-month program until the holidays have passed, and food pantries can return to a normal inventory of food and meals and can meet neighborhood demands. Several locations participating include Whiskey Cake Bar & Kitchen locations, Lockhart Smokehouse Plano and Dallas, Lovers Seafood and Market, Starship Bagel, Dallas, Lakewood Brewery, Dude Sweet Chocolate, and Jimmy’s Food Store.A complete list of participating businesses can be found at Arkearth.org/snap-back-food-drive. Businesses are encouraged to reach out and become a participate to the campaign by contacting david@arkearth.org or visiting the site Arkearth.org and messaging the organization.

