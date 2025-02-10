Hivessence Partners with Ciao Bella for Organic Lemon and Coffee Bean Based Selfcare Products

Submit Release
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hivessence and Ciao Bella (aka: C|B) are teaming up to offer self-care enthusiasts more options for organic wellness products. Ciao Bella offers a line of skin balms, scrubs, hand sanitizers, and a hand-crafted Limoncello blended with fresh lemon zest and rinds.

“We’re excited to bring Ciao Bella’s products to our customers. This brand represents everything our company is about in terms of organic, locally sourced, and using plant-based formulations - all from nature itself”, said David M Burrows, co-founder of Hivessence.

Byron-Gabriel Proutt, the founder of Ciao Bella, launched the brand during the Covid epidemic when he sought to create a healthy alternative for hand sanitizers.

“So many hygienic products were in short-supply or out of stock. I started with just the spray sanitizer. Friends and others bought them and wanted more, so many more, that I decided to launch a line of complimentary products that were also formulated with all-natural ingredients like citrus, coconut oil, and essential oils”, Byron-Gabriel said.

Byron-Gabriel produces the all-natural products in Dallas and sells them through his own website as well.

A portion of proceeds from sales help save pollinating species like bees, butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds via Hivessence’s nonprofit partner, Arkearth (a 501(c)3. Arkearth works with schools, churches, community gardens, and urban farms to increase pollination and lift crop quality and quantity by as much as 30%.

To learn more about Ciao Bella’s unique set of products, visit CBBYBG.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Find details about Hivessence and their self-care brands, at Hivessence.com

