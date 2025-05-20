Arkearth Celebrates World Bee Day with New Partnership and Products

Arkearth - Saving Pollinators. Planting Wildflowers. Swarmed enables anyone to report bee swarms and connect with beekeepers Bee swarms can land almost anywhere like on this plane wing

Collaboration with the Bee Swarmed app creates new opportunities for local beekeepers. New products bring environmental enhancements to consumers’ backyards

We couldn’t think of a better time than to announce our new partnership with Swarmed than World Bee Day.” — David M Burrows

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkearth , a nonprofit innovator in pollination, is celebrating World Bee Day in a new collaboration with Bee Swarmed , a recently launched online tool to report and track honeybee swarms anywhere in the world.“This is a great addition to our website. We frequently get inquiries about relocating honeybees. This tool enables Arkearth to connect beekeepers to those seeking help with saving swarms and aiding pollinators to stay safe and thriving”, said David M Burrows, founder and managing director of Arkearth. "It also potentially reduces people calling exterminators which may kill the swarms", he added.Over a million honeybee swarms are reported each year, especially in the spring and early summer. With BeeSmarmed.org, people can now report bee swarms by simply filling out the online form for location, size of swarm, property details, and their contact. Nearby beekeepers are instantly notified by text or email and can help in relocating the bees."We’re excited to team up with Arkearth this spring. Together, we’ll get more honeybee swarms reported and safely relocated into beekeeper hives, helping save millions of bees, supporting local beekeepers, and boosting pollinator health.", said Mateo Kaiser, founder and CEO of Swarmed.The online tool also measures “hot spots” for bee swarms and can even infer predictive data about forecasting beehive swarms in specific areas.Arkearth is working to incorporate additional IoT (Internet of Things) technology and real-time data into their projects with a focus on developing a customizable dashboard to leverage multiple ag-related analytics for most any sized farm business.In the meantime, the nonprofit is adding new consumer garden and habitat products to their online Arkearth store to enable anyone interested in providing bees, butterflies, birds, owls, and bats with safe resources where they can thrive and pollinate more plants, flowers, and crops to enrich the environment and lift local food supplies.“We couldn’t think of a better time than to announce our new partnership with Bee Swarmed than World Bee Day. Since the United Nations proclaimed May 20th as the commemorative date, we’re proud to see the international day grow in awareness each year. Here’s to the bee, one of our greatest friends and resource on the planet!”, Burrows added.

