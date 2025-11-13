The Physicians of Coastal Spine Have Been Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved the Coastal Spine physicians as Top Doctors based on merit for 2025.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce that Dr. Larry Deutsch, Dr. Kamaldeep Momi, Dr. Mark Testaiuti, Dr. Scott Jarmain, and Dr. Seth Scholl of Coastal Spine have been reviewed and approved as NJ Top Docs for 2025. This honor reflects the dedication and compassion these physicians bring to their patients every day, as well as their commitment to advancing spine care throughout New Jersey.Coastal Spine is redefining spine care across the state with a comprehensive, multispecialty approach designed to support both surgical and nonsurgical needs. With its main office located in Mount Laurel and additional offices in Sewell, Galloway, Vineland, and Wall Township, the practice is rooted in accessibility, expertise, and above all, patient-centered care.What distinguishes Coastal Spine is not just its advanced treatments but the way care is delivered. The physicians work together as a team, blending orthopedic spine, neurosurgical, and rehabilitative expertise to ensure that patients receive thoughtful, personalized treatment plans. From chronic back pain to complex spinal disorders, the Coastal Spine team believes in treating the whole person, not just the symptoms, helping patients move forward with confidence and lasting relief.Dr. Kamaldeep Momi, co-founder of Coastal Spine and Chief of the Spine Surgery Department for Jefferson South Jersey Hospitals since 2019, focuses exclusively on the neck and spine. He is known for combining surgical precision with a compassionate, patient-first approach, qualities that continue to define and guide the practice’s vision of care.Dr. Larry Deutsch, a spine surgeon with more than 30 years of experience, is widely respected not only for his surgical skill but also for his contributions to physician education. As co-founder of the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program, Dr. Deutsch has guided countless orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons, ensuring a strong future for spine care in the region.Dr. Mark Testaiuti, a board-certified neurosurgeon, specializing in spinal surgery. As co-founder of the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program, he reflects a deep commitment to advancing the field while continuing to provide exceptional patient care. Dr. Testaiuti is known by his patients for combining advanced skill with a calm, reassuring presence that helps them feel supported throughout their treatment journey.Beyond surgery, Coastal Spine is equally committed to nonsurgical solutions. Dr. Scott Jarmain, co-founder of Coastal Spine, specializes in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and pain management, offering procedures such as spinal injections and regenerative treatments such as Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) to help patients recover from both chronic and acute conditions.Dr. Seth Scholl, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, is dedicated to restoring function and long-term wellness for patients with back, neck, and joint pain. He offers non-surgical treatments such as trigger point and regenerative treatments including Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)and stem cell injections. As the director of electrodiagnostics, Dr. Scholl leads Coastal Spine’s “pain-less” EMG program and provides monitoring support during surgeries, ensuring patient safety and peace of mind throughout the process.Together, this team offers patients the best of both worlds: cutting-edge surgical expertise alongside innovative, evidence-based nonsurgical therapies. Their collaborative model of care ensures that every patient benefits from the combined knowledge and compassion of a highly skilled team, committed to restoring movement and improving lives.More than just a practice, Coastal Spine represents a philosophy of care built on compassion, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence. It is spine care elevated, and it is making a meaningful difference for patients across New Jersey, one person at a time.Please visit the links below to discover more each approved NJ Top Doc:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

