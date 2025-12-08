Alliance Orthopedics Named a NJ Top Docs Practice for 2025 With 10 Reviewed and Approved Providers

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Alliance Orthopedics based on merit for 2025.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 10 providers of Alliance Orthopedics based on merit for 2025.The approved providers are as follows:Dr. James ChangDr. Michael ThomasDr. John ChoDr. Shaigan IqbalDr. Arun RajaramDr. Andrew SimDr. Maybelle ManingatDr. Mehul ShahDr. Vishal KhatriDr. Ammar SaymehAlliance Orthopedics continues to set the standard for innovative, patient-centered orthopedic care with a mission focused on reducing pain, restoring function, and improving quality of life. With state-of-the-art facilities and multiple convenient locations across New Jersey, the practice offers easy access to high-quality care in a welcoming and supportive environment.At the heart of Alliance Orthopedics is a commitment to personalized treatment. Their multidisciplinary team of specialists takes the time to understand each patient’s unique health concerns, lifestyle, and goals, crafting individualized care plans that prioritize both recovery and long-term well-being. From chronic pain management and sports injury rehabilitation to advanced orthopedic surgery, patients receive comprehensive care designed to help them return to the activities they love—free from discomfort. The practice blends compassionate care with the latest medical advancements, offering a wide range of services that include non-invasive therapies, physical rehabilitation, and surgical interventions when necessary. Every treatment plan is customized to align with the patient’s specific needs, ensuring an effective path to recovery.Alliance Orthopedics remains dedicated to being a trusted partner in musculoskeletal health, combining clinical expertise, modern technology, and a patient-first approach to support healing at every stage of the journey.To learn more about the team at Alliance Orthopedics, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/alliance-orthopedics/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

