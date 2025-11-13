Emily Graves VanderRose to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emily Graves VanderRose, a restoration and coherence educator, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on emotional coherence, energy restoration, and how inner alignment fuels impact and visionary leadership.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, VanderRose will explore how restoring the inner world can reset clarity, resilience, and purpose. She breaks down how heart coherence and energetic alignment can reshape patterns of stress into restoration, explaining how Green Heart Collective can aid our health journey. Viewers will walk away with practical, science-supported tools for grounding, self-regulation, and renewed personal vision.“We cannot restore our outer world if we are unwilling to first restore our inner world,” said VanderRose.Emily’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/emily-graves-vanderrose

