August Kamp Reimagines Connection and Consciousness on Visionary New Album ‘reconnecting.everything’

August Kamp

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based musician and creative technologist August Kamp (she/her) returns with her extraordinary new album, ‘ reconnecting.everything ’, an 8-track odyssey that dissolves the boundary between human and machine, weaving together tenderness, technology, and transcendence. The record’s lead single, “Our Distinction Between Work and Play”, arrives as a shimmering entry point into Kamp’s ever-evolving sonic universe.A trans artist and self-sufficient producer living in an off-grid botanical garden in LA, Kamp’s world is one of constant experimentation, where machines hum alongside nature, and the walls of her tiny home studio are lined with vintage nature encyclopedias and Polaroids of imagined worlds. Her work is a meticulous exploration of systems and connections, emotional, mechanical, and spiritual. Over the past six years, across four EPs and ten albums, Kamp has built a vibrant, deeply introspective body of work that chronicles human feeling in its rawest forms.With ‘reconnecting.everything’, Kamp brings together six years of creative evolution into a single, breathtaking statement. The album dives into the idea of AI, emotion, analogue warmth and digital complexity, a living, breathing ecosystem of sound.The lead single, “Our Distinction Between Work and Play”, begins in an intimate acoustic space, nostalgic and VHS-hazy, evoking the dreamlike textures of Bon Iver’s later work or a long-lost tape of cosmic Americana. Halfway through, it erupts into movement: a lush, groove-driven metamorphosis that feels both euphoric and reflective. Kamp describes the track as “two sides of the ever-flipping hellish coin of life under capitalism”, one of work and exhaustion, the other of joy, release, and fleeting freedom. Inspired in part by philosopher Alan Watts and the video game Everything by David OReilly, the song captures both the despair and the defiance of simply being alive.Across the record, Kamp continues to blur genres and expectations. The hypnotic “Commandeer/in.the.Headlights” channels an electronic pop fever dream with flashes of 1980s nostalgia, while “NDA” expands Kamp’s vision into something even more intricate, a beautifully tangled web of rhythm, reflection, and radical vulnerability.For fans of Bon Iver, Oneohtrix Point Never, James Blake and everything in between, ‘reconnecting.everything’ is a record to be remembered, but also a process, a philosophy, and a dialogue between past and future. With it, August Kamp cements her place as one of experimental electronic music’s most vital and visionary voices.

