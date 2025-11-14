Global Sound Practitioner Alliance Announces Winners of the First Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest

More than 978,000 votes cast worldwide as the inaugural competition unites practitioners, supporters, and advocates for sound and energy healing.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation , announced the Top 10 winners this month of the First Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest, marking a major milestone in global recognition for sound and energy healing practitioners.This year’s contest received 175 entries representing 12 countries and 40 U.S. states, with more than 43,500 viewers exploring the gallery of applicants. Worldwide enthusiasm fueled 978,222 votes, turning the inaugural event into a powerful showcase of visibility, connection, and community impact. More than $33,000 in prizes, including donations from Life Changing Energy and Qi Life Store, were awarded to honor the extraordinary dedication and work of participating healers.As the number one voted winner Alisha shared, “This community brings balance, peace, and transformation to the world. While it was a contest, the energy was one of connection and encouragement. They welcomed me with open hearts, creating a sense of belonging I had been searching for.”The GSPA proudly recognizes the Top 10 Healers of the Year:1) Alisha Bee – 2025 Healer of the Year, Grand Prize Winner (Huntsville, Alabama)2) Tina Cowle, The Sacred Soul, Inc., Founder – Rising Impact Award (Ramona, California)3) HP Sandi Santiago – Emerging Light Award (Hampton, Virginia)4) Jill Perrin (Kingston, Washington)5) Harold R Bertram (Whittier, California)6) Pam Brodeur, Blue Butterfly Wisdom (Manchester, New Hampshire)7) Kris Whitcomb (Red Feather Lakes, Colorado)8) Jamie Gale (Commack, New York)9) Mayuri Das (Greater Houston Area, Texas)10) Timika Watkins, ElyshiumLBC (Dalzell, South Carolina)Participants described the event as transformative and unifying. Entrant Lori Anne Bouchard shared, “This contest propelled me to start making videos, connect with other healers, and step into something bigger than I imagined.”One winner, Mayuri Radha Das, emphasized collective impact, saying, “We are all connected, and we won together as a team. The goal was to spread the message of sound healing loud and clear.”Finalist Jay reflected on the global movement created: “Grateful to be among the finalists, and even more so for the energy that ripples across the planet. It’s truly life-changing.”Paid votes served as donations supporting the Brighter Healing Foundation—funding scholarships, healing programs, and the immersive sound-healing film Supernaturally™. Contestants became advocates, expanding access to sound healing awareness worldwide.Full biographies for all winners can be found at: www.globalspalliance.com/tophealers2025 About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. GSPA provides resources, continuing education, professional standards, global recognition, and community support for practitioners committed to ethical, transformative healing work.About Brighter Healing FoundationBrighter Healing Foundation is a nonprofit with initiatives dedicated to advocating for whole body wellness, body, mind, and spirit. The foundation also supports the development of Supernaturally™, an immersive frequency-based healing film.For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year’s contest, visit www.globalspalliance.com

