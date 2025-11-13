NJ Top Docs Has Reviewed & Approved 11 Medicor Cardiology Physicians

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved the following board-certified cardiologists from Medicor Cardiology based on merit for 2025: Dr. Steven Georgesson, Dr. Jason O. Hall, Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, Dr. Chao-Tarng Cheng, Dr. Archana Patel, Dr. Ashok A. Patel, Dr. Edward Rachofsky, Dr. Daniel Fung, Dr. Sanjukta S. Sanyal, Dr. Parag B. Patel and Dr. Joe Ahn.For more than 40 years, Medicor Cardiology has been a beacon of excellence in heart health throughout central New Jersey. Proudly serving Somerset County and beyond, the practice has built a legacy grounded in clinical expertise, compassionate care, and a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiovascular wellness.Renowned for its patient-centered approach, Medicor Cardiology offers a full spectrum of high-quality cardiac services delivered by a team of board-certified physicians. Their reputation as a trusted leader in the field is supported by decades of successful outcomes and meaningful patient relationships.With cutting-edge diagnostic testing available at two conveniently located offices, patients benefit from timely and accurate assessments in a comfortable, professional setting. From proactive prevention to precise diagnosis and fully personalized treatment plans, Medicor Cardiology ensures that every individual’s path to heart health is supported at every step.At Medicor, the journey doesn't end with a diagnosis—it begins with a partnership rooted in excellence, trust, and a shared goal of lifelong wellness.To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Medicor Cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/medicor-cardiology/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

