Two Graduate from Seward County Problem-Solving Court

On November 3, 2025, two participants graduated from the Problem-Solving Court in Seward. The ceremony was held at the Seward County Courthouse, with Judge James C. Stecker presiding. District 5 Probation staff, along with friends and family of the graduates, attended the event.

The graduation celebrated the participants’ hard work and achievements. Past and current Problem-Solving Court clients shared their experiences, reflecting on both the challenges and successes of their journeys through the program.

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts utilize a specialized team approach, operating within the existing court structure. Their primary goal is to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders.

By incorporating validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and supportive services, Problem-Solving Courts aim to enhance public safety and promote successful rehabilitation for participants.

Photo: Specialized Populations Officer Brandi Baldassano and Judge James Stecker with graduates.