AHA podcast: Cleveland Clinic’s Bold Plan to End Lead Exposure

Vickie Johnson, executive vice president and chief community officer at Cleveland Clinic, and Roopa Thakur, M.D., pediatrician and associate program director of the Pediatric Residency Program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, share how community collaboration, education and home remediation are driving Cleveland Clinic’s ambitious plan to ensure that every home and childcare center is lead-safe. LISTEN NOW

